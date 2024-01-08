'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Trailer Drops Ahead of Season 11, Part 2 Featuring a Major Love Triangle

The second half of Season 11 of MTV's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to debut on January 9 at 8 PM EST. The super trailer shows everyone from the first half of the season, with a new face, rapper Saucy Santana, added into the fold. The first half of the season was controversial courtesy of longtime cast member Erica Mena's firing after social media and viewer backlash amid footage released of Mena referring to her co-star Spice as a blue monkey. Mena is of Spanish descent, while Spice is Jamaican. Mena slammed producers, noting they continued filming for months with her after the incident in question while using her as promo but fired her after the backlash. She's also been fired from a television series she was part of on the streaming platform ALLBLK. For her role, she apologized to Black viewers and fans, whom she credits for much of her success. But, she refuses to apologize to Spice. In an interview with former show producer Carlos King, she says she never said the term with racist intent but was responding to being "taunted" by Spice. Now with Mena gone, it appears the main storyline the second half of the season will be a love triangle involving Scrappy, his ex Erica Dixon, and another ex, rapper Diamond.

Following his divorce from Bambi, Scrappy rekindled a friendship with Dixon, despite their previous public war. While the two have denied being back together, fans say otherwise as aside from filming, they've been on vacations together and even attending the Usher residency in Vegas front row. They've even merged their families, with Dixon and her toddler twins having a playdate with Scrappy and the three children he shares with Bambi. It should be noted that Bambi and Dixon do not like one another. Still, Scrappy's relationship with another ex, Diamond, seemingly overlaps with the time he's been spending with Dixon, with Diamond telling Dixon in the trailer that she hopes there was no "cross-contamination" between the three, inferring that she and Scrappy have been intimate.

The season will also follow Rasheeda and her husband Kirk Frost, Spice, Karlie Redd, Shekinah, Safaree, Momma Dee, Yung Joc, and his wife Kendra Robinson, as well as Santana's romance with Zelle Swag, the latter who was featured in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Check out the super trailer above.