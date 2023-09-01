Multiple 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Arrested After Bar Fight

Several stars of VH1's Love & Hip Hop were arrested after they were involved in a bar fight in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 25. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Erica Mena and Bambi Richardson and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Zellswag, as well as another male suspect, were arrested by Atlanta police and booked on various charges including obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery, and simple battery against a police officer.

Officers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the Lucca Lounge at around at 11:40 p.m. local time, Atlanta Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four individuals -Mena, Richardson (real name Addie Richardson), Zellswag (real name Rodney Shaw), and Atlanta resident Kareem Cadet, who is not related to the reality television franchise – involved in a physical altercation with the security guards. The confrontation reportedly began after the suspects refused to leave after security attempted to kick them out. A responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspects became "physically aggressive" towards the officer, with police stating that Mena reportedly bit the officer.

Video of the brawl obtained by TMZ showed officers attempting to pull people off of each other during the fight as Usher's "Nice & Slow" played. Several other patrons in the lounge could also be seen rushing over to help, and security guards could also be seen involved.

All four individuals were eventually escorted out of the building with the assistance of security guards and were arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail. All four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Mena and Shaw were also charged with simple battery, and Mena also faces a charge of simple battery against a police officer. According to Reality Tidbit, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta stars were released from jail the same day.

News of the incident comes as Mena faces calls from fans for her to be fired after she called her costar Spice a racist slur during a sit-down at a restaurant, with Shekinah moderating. A discussion reportedly involving the topic of Mena's divorce from Safaree Samuels reportedly turned into a physical fight after Spice said Mena's son "doesn't like" her, furthering escalating the incident. The Daily Mail reports Mena flipped a table before calling Spice a racist slur and saying she "should have died' during a recent near-death experience. VH1 hasn't responded to the calls for her to be fired.