‘Loot’: Nicholas Starts His First Day as Molly’s New ‘Top-Top’ (Exclusive Clip)

Loot is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Mr. Maro Gold,” dropping on Wednesday on Apple TV, “An extremely attractive offer lands on Molly’s doorstep.”

“Howard and Destiny present a business proposal to Sofia,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek, it’s Nicholas’ (Joel Kim Booster) first day as Molly’s (Maya Rudolph) Chief of Staff, though Nicholas would much rather use a term like “Top-Top” or “Your Lordship,” which he emailed to Molly. But she said she doesn’t check her emails, as that’s what the “Top-Top” does. After a worker hugs Nicholas, he pretends to know her.

Loot was renewed for Season 3 in July 2024, with production kicking off in January due to Rudolph’s commitment to Saturday Night Live since she was impersonating Kamala Harris leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election. Season 3 premiered on Apple TV on Oct. 15. Along with Rudolph and Booster, the ensemble cast also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, and Ron Funches.

The series follows Rudolph’s newly single 45-year-old Molly Wells, whose divorce from her tech billionaire ex-husband made her the third-richest woman in the world. She decides to run the day-to-day charitable foundation she founded, much to the employees’ dismay. The third season continues to “follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.”

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season!” Rudolph and EP Danielle Renfrew Behrens said in a joint statement when Loot was renewed. “We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can’t wait to reunite with our Loot family.”

Loot is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph, with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland, and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on season three. Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season 3’s guest cast includes Stephanie Styles, Scott, D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, and Paula Pell.

A new episode of Loot premieres on Wednesday on Apple TV, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays through Dec. 10.