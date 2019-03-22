‘Looking for Alaska’ Lands ‘Riverdale’ Star Jordan Connor and ‘Girl Meets World’s Uriah Shelton

Hulu’s upcoming limited series Looking For Alaska has rounded out its cast with six new faces, including a Serpent and a Disney Channel alum.

According to Deadline, the streaming service announced on Thursday the casting of Riverdale‘s Jordan Connor, Girl Meets World‘s Uriah Shelton, Denny Love (Empire), Jay Lee (American Vandal), Sofia Vassilieva (Supergirl), and Landry Bender (Best Friends Whenever) in its eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s novel of the same name.

Love will portray The Colonel, a short and smart young man who despises the lacrosee jokcs (aka the “Weekend Warriors”) and is fiercely loyal to his friends, Alaska, Miles and Takumi, who will be portrayed by Lee.

Bender is slated to take on the role of Sara, The Colonel’s girlfriend. Vassilieva will portray Lara, a cute, shy and sweet girl from Romania, who develops a crush on Miles.

Best known for portraying Cory’s little brother and Riley’s uncle Josh in Girl Meets World, Shelton will take on the role of Longwell, “a handsome, rich and entitled jock (aka a “Weekday Warrior” douchebag) at the school. A rich kid, he despises The Colonel and all of his non-jock friends, making their lives as miserable as possible.”

Meanwhile, Connor, who currently stars as Sweet Pea on the CW series, will star as”Longwell’s acolyte and not-so-bright friend” Kevin, who is also a “Weekday Warror” lacrosse bro who follows Longwell’s lead in everything and blames The Colonel when a member of their clique gets expelled.

The casting announcements come months after the streamer announced Sierra Burgess is a Loser‘s Kristine Froseth and Lean on Pete‘s Charlie Plummer had landed the lead roles starring opposite each other as Alaska Young and Miles “Pudge” Halter.

Initiially announced by Hulu more than a year ago, the book-to-screen adaptation will be based on John Greene’s young adult novel Looking for Alaska and follow Pudge on his journey to a boarding school, where he meets he mysterious Alaska while he attempts to “seek a Great Perhaps.”

“Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life,” an official synopsis for the Hulu series reads. “He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.”

From Paramount Televsision, the series will be produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of The O.C. alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Lis Rowinski, an executive at Fake Empire, will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith is set to direct the pilot.

Hulu’s eight-episode adaptation of Looking For Alaska is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.