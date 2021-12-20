Long-Running YouTube Show Canceled After 8 Years and Hundreds of Episodes

After eight years and more than 400 episodes, the beloved YouTube series Nintendo Minute has ended. The show, which originally debuted back in 2013 and is hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, aired its final episode on the video platform on Friday, Dec. 17, with Ellis and Yang confirming that it was the last. Nintendo Minute, aired through the Nintendo Channel, featured news updates from the world of Nintendo gaming.

The end of the show was first confirmed in a tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account promoting the final episode. In that tweet, Nintendo shared that “after 8 years and over 400 episodes, [Nintendo Minute] is coming to an end with this final episode from Kit & Krysta.” Nintendo went on to express their “deepest thanks to everyone who watched over the years.” Fans who clicked on the link for the final episode were met with a synopsis that read in part, “we have some news this week and that is this is the final episode of Nintendo Minute. Words cannot express how amazing this experience has been for us and it was all possible because of all of you.”

In the final video, aptly titled “Nintendo Minute – Final Episode,” Ellis and Yang reminisced on the past eight years. The 11-minute-long video highlighted the duos man interviews, including with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild directed by Eiji Aonuma and creator Shigeru Miyamoto, and other moments throughout the show’s eight-year run. The video has already garnered more 360,000 views.

The abrupt news of the show’s end was met with a strong response from Nintendo Minute‘s passionate fanbase. Responding to the news, one Twitter user wrote, “it’s a shame that Nintendo Minute is ending They were extremely charming, but I get that, after 8 years, that you want to back off eventually. They’re part of Nintendo’s history now and I’ll gladly look back with fun memories and crazy laughs.” Somebody else tweeted, “it’s so sad to see it end after all these years. I’ve enjoyed every single one of these. Thank you Kit and Krysta for all the fun you brought with Nintendo Minute. Best of luck out there!”

Nintendo Minute began in 2013, just after the Nintendo Week series, aired through the Nintendo Channel, came to an end, according to Game News 24. That series aired from 2009 until 2012, after which Ellis and Yang began hosting Nintendo Minute. Throughout the course of the show, the two hosts showcased Nintendo releases and also attended trade shows, interviewed game developers, and more. At this time, it remains unclear if a new series will launch in the wake of Nintendo Minute‘s abrupt end.