A Long-Lost Jennifer Lawrence Movie Just Landed on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence may be best known for her roles in Winter's Bone, The Hunger Games, and Silver Linings Playbook, the 2012 film she won an Oscar for, but it is another forgotten title of hers that has just made its way to Netflix. As the streaming giant continues to roll out is August 2021 additions, it added the 2011 Lawrence-starring film Like Crazy on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The Drake Doremus-directed romantic drama film made its way to the streaming platform a little more than a decade after its Jan. 22, 2011 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the festival's Grand Jury Prize. The film late Anton Yelchin opposite Felicity Jones as star-crossed lovers Jacob and Anna, who meet while attending college in Los Angeles and fall madly in love. Their love stories turns tragic, however, when Anna, a British exchange student, is denied re-entry into the United States after staying in the country longer than her student visa allows, forcing them to be separate and attempt to navigate the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship. In the film, Lawrence stars as Samantha, a girl Jacob starts dating as he and Anna grow apart.

Although Like Crazy hasn't yet made its way into Netflix's Top 10 streaming charts, which are currently being dominated by the likes of Vivo and Beckett, the film has certainly made an impression on both critics and viewers in the 10 years since its release. On Rotten Tomatoes, Like Crazy has a 61% audience score from more than 10,000 ratings. The film fared even better among critics, with 72% of the 155 reviews on the site being positive. Critics gave the film an average rating of 6.6 out of 10, with Jon Niccum of the Kansas City Star describing it as "simple, subtle and disarmingly powerful."

"Felicity Jones and Anton Yelchin are the on-and-off-again couple in a relationship drama that is everything One Day wasn't," Peter Bradashaw wrote for The Guardian. "Apart from everything else, Like Crazy is a reminder of the awful fact that all choices are permanent, to some degree. Life cannot be rewound and done over. It's a grownup love story."

While it remains to be seen if Like Crazy's glowing reviews will reflected in its Netflix streaming ratings, subscribers can weigh in with their pinion by tuning into the movie now available on Netflix. If Like Crazy doesn't suit your tastes, consider pressing play on one of the streamer’s current top-rated titles, such as Outer Banks, the Netflix original that recently debuts its second season and currently takes the No. 1 spot among both movies and series, or Vivo, the animated musical film that is the top-rated movie on Netflix at the moment.