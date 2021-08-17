Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

✖

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.

In Beckett, Washington plays "an American tourist vacationing in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after an accident, and must reach the embassy to clear his name." Other stars featured in the film include Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Vicky Krieps (The Girl in the Spider's Web), and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider). Beckett was scripted by Kevin A. Rice, as based on a story from the film's director, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. The movie premiered at the 74th Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 4, and then had its Netflix debut on Aug. 13.

The new @netflix original #Beckett is an edge-of-your-seat mystery thriller. John David Washington is great as a fish out of water trying to survive as he finds himself caught up in a political conspiracy. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this movie. pic.twitter.com/bJ06Tgrhbp — 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐃𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 (@kreshjun) August 13, 2021

Netflix watchers have been loving Beckett, with one tweeting, "I was expecting Beckett to be a standard Netflix action vehicle but actually surpassed expectations." The user added that it's "more of a 70’s fugitive drama style that unfolds slowly with more story than action and the better for it." One other user offered, "Beckett on Netflix is a good movie. It took me on a rollercoaster."

In a recent interview with Collider, Washington opened up the new movie and shared what drew him to the project. "Well, honestly, it wasn't really even about the script. It was about working with Ferdi and Luca," he said. "When I met them, this was, 2018, BlacKkKlansman had just come out and we were sort of doing the press tour of it all. I was just thought these are just lovely people. They were so knowledgeable of film and I found myself, I'm a student of the game, and I'm like I can learn from these guys. I can learn about film, about cinema and why something is good."

Washington added, "I know what I feel when something's good, but they can help me explain why sometimes. I just wanted to work with them and it's a very familial atmosphere that they set, and this was like the first meeting and I was just, 'Oh man, that's great.' So it was more about working with those people because we got along so well." Beckett is now streaming, only on Netflix.