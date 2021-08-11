Netflix's Musical New Family Movie Is Totally Dominating the Charts

✖

Lin-Manuel Miranda has another hit on his hands. After penning and starring in Broadway hits including In the Heights and Hamilton, Miranda's latest musical venture, Vivo, is dominating the streaming charts on Netflix. The animated musical comedy, which Miranda wrote the songs for and also stars in as the voice of the title character, made its Netflix debut on Friday, Aug. 6, immediately singing its way to the top of the charts.

The film, a Netflix Family addition, is set in Havana, Cuba and follows Vivo, a music-loving kinkajou who spends his days playing music in the plaza with his owner, Andrés Hernández. After Andrés receives a letter from his long-lost love and former collaborator telling him she is set to perform a farewell concert in Miami, and after tragedy strikes, Vivo embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film features songs written by Miranda, who also voices Vivo. The voice cast also includes Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, and Gloria Estefan.

Upon its Aug. 6 premiere, Vivo immediately shot to the top of both the overall and movies charts, where it still sits. As of this posting, and just five days into the movie's life on the streamer, Vivo ranks No. 2 among movies and TV series, only falling behind Outer Banks, the hit Netflix original series that debuted its second season on Aug. 6. It initially debuted in the No. 1 spot, but has only had a minor slip down the leaderboard. Meanwhile, among all movies on the platform, Vivo still takes the stop spot, beating out Major Payne, Aftermath, The Vault, and The Losers, which round up the Top 5 movies.

Although still early on in its Netflix run, the film has proven to be a success on more than just the Netflix streaming charts. Viewers have given Vivo a 75% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics similarly applauding the film, which has an 89% tomatometer score, which is the percentage of critics who have given the title a positive review. In their review for The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Scheck wrote, "Forget Alexander Hamilton. As the new animated musical Vivo makes clear, Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to play a kinkajou." Jade Budowski wrote for Decider, "with its dazzling visuals, catchy tunes, and heartfelt story, Vivo is the platonic ideal of a film enjoyable for the whole family."

Vivo is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film was directed by Kirk DeMico and based on an original idea by Peter Barsocchini. Stay tuned to PopCulture for all of the latest streaming-related updates!