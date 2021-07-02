'Loki' Star Sophia Di Marino Reveals Unique Costume Design to Help New Mom

✖

Loki star Sophia Di Martino revealed that her costume was designed so she could breastfeed her newborn on set. Di Martino, 37, stars as the Loki variant Sylvie in the new Disney+ series centered on Tom Hiddleston's character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Into The Badlands star thanked costume designer Christine Wada for adding discreet zippers to her costume.

"It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!)," Di Martino wrote early Thursday. "[Wada] designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my [Elvie] pumps easily and nurse my baby between takes. It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful." She also tagged Raising Films, a campaign supporting working parents in the film and television industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Di Martino (@itssophiadimartino)

Di Martino and actor Will Sharpe welcomed their first child in November 2019, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Around that time, she was cast in Loki. On June 14, she shared a photo from the Marvel Studios stunt gym taken in February 2020 when she was four months postpartum. "Hopeful, naive, and VERY unfit! The incredible [stunt performer Sarah Irwin] and the rest of the amazing stunt team had quite a job on their hands getting me into shape," Di Martino wrote.

Before being cast in Loki, Di Martino starred in dozens of U.K. television series, including Casualty, The Royal Today, Flowers, and Election Spy. In 2018, she starred in two episodes of AMC's Into the Badlands and she had a role in the 2019 movie Yesterday. She will be seen in Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Di Martino's pregnancy necessitated a speedy audition process, she previously told THR. She could not do a chemistry read with Hiddleston since he was on Broadway and Di Martino was in London. Loki director Kate Herron previously worked with Di Marino on the 2017 short Smear, so they knew each other. "I literally just did one audition tape for this," Di Martino explained. "I didn’t really have an in-person audition; we didn’t do any screen tests. And from what she told me, she said that everyone agreed that I’d be the best person for the job. So it was quite a risk that they took, really. You never get a job of this size off a tape, usually. My agent couldn’t believe it."