‘Loki’ Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Hopes to Go ‘Deeper’ as Renslayer for Season 2 on Disney+ (Exclusive)

Amid the news of Disney+’s Loki Season 2 to commence filming in just a few short months, series star Gugu Mbatha-Raw told PopCulture.com exclusively she is eager to go a little “deeper” into her character Ravonna Renslayer. While chatting about her new series for HBO Max , Mbatha-Raw shared that though she can’t spill much about her sophomore return, she is incredibly enthusiastic for the next season.

“Oh, my God. You know I can’t say anything about Loki,” she laughed with PopCulture. “The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I’m excited that it’s happening, and I really love my character. I think she’s unexpected and complex. And so, I’m excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mbatha-Raw echoed similar sentiments when she confirmed her return to the Disney+’s series during a visit to Good Morning America last week. Mbatha-Raw, who will be returning with co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino, said while she knows there is a Season 2 and knows she’s in it, she can’t say much else. “I just love Renslayer,” she said per our sister site, ComicBook.com. “I’m so excited to explore her further and I’m so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season.”

Fans will recall the last time they saw Mbatha-Raw in Loki was during the season finale when the uptight bureaucrat Renslayer told Mobius (Owen Wilson) she would be searching for free will after finding out the Time Keepers in the TVA were just a construct. According to the show’s head writer Michael Waldron for Marvel.com, Mbatha-Raw’s Renslayer is a “very complex” villain with her own set of principles and beliefs. “She doesn’t believe that what she’s doing is evil. She believes that the mission is for the greater good, and Renslayer probably wishes that she never learned that the Time Keepers were fake, that they had just been able to keep doing this forever,” he said.

Waldron adds that though she’s a “good soldier” of the TVA, she is a disciple of the bureaucracy. “Then it’s revealed to be a lie to her. Instead of that [moment] galvanizing her and making her question her life’s purpose, the way it did with Mobius, Renslayer wants to stay in power. She reacts more in anger.”

Though no news yet for when Season 2 will premiere, Loki Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ now. For more of your streaming news and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.