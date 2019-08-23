‘Lizzie McGuire’ Sequel Series Coming to Disney+ With Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire is officially getting the revival treatment on Disney+. Hilary Duff will be returning to reprise the role from the Disney Channel series, with original series creator Terri Misnky set to spearhead the new show.

The new series, which Deadline called a sequel to the 2001 Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire (Duff) is a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Like the original, it will include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up funny, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is really thinking.

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide, is expected to comment on the series during the Disney+ presentation at the D23 Expo Friday afternoon.

The new series will not affect Duff’s series regular role on the TVLand comedy, Younger, which was recently renewed for Season 7. The outlet report the network gave Duff a waiver so she could work on both shows.

The original Lizzie McGuire followed Duff as the 13-year-old titular character struggling to fit in and be popular. The series was a global hit that turned the actress into a superstar and a triple-platinum-selling artist.

The show aired for four seasons and quickly became Disney Channel’s highest-rated series. The Lizzie McGuire Movie, also starring Duff, grossed $55 million at the global box office.

The news of the new series comes a months after Duff confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that conversations were taking place for a possible revival.

“There’s been some conversations,” she said in December. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

“I mean I love her so much,” she said of Lizzie and her animated alter ego at the time. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

At the time, Duff speculated where Lizzie would be, hinting there is one thing she might not have in common with the iconic character.

“I’m racking my brain,” Duff told the publication. “I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

“It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see,” she added at the time, also saying she was excited about the possibility to reunite with the character.

Lizzie McGuire is the second Disney Channel blockbuster live-action franchise to get a reboot series on Disney+, along with High School Musical.

There is no set premiere date for the new Lizzie McGuire yet. Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12.