'Little House on the Prairie' Favorite Hersha Parady Dead at 78

Hersha Parady has died at 78 following her battle with a brain tumor. Her son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she died Wednesday at his home in Virginia. The actress portrayed Walnut Grove schoolteacher Alice Garvey on three seasons of Little House on the Prairie from 1976 to 1980. She continued acting over the next 18 years, with her last acting credit being a recurring role in three episodes of Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel in 1997 and 1998.

Peverall previously set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses for his mother's condition and to update followers on her surgery and her move to rehab. In the description for the page, he says that her medical condition, "known as meningioma," has "robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality. She has become largely bedridden, and it is very difficult to see my Mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities." The GoFundMe raised just over the goal amount just a few weeks ago.

Parady made her acting debut in an episode of the CBS Western drama Bearcats! when she was 26. She also appeared on Mannix and The Waltons before landing the role of Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie in 2976. In Season 6's two-hour "May We Make Them Proud," Alice runs into the fiery School for the Blind to save children trapped inside. Although she found Melissa Sue Anderson and Linwood Boomer's Mary and Adam's infant son, they don't make it out.

Before Hersha Parady played Alice Garvey on the beloved Western drama, she was actually considered to play Caroline Ingalls. However, the role would go to Karen Grassle. It took a few years, but once she landed the role of Alice, it was only uphill from there. If only her ending was a little more happy. Though, it was just like Alice to run into a burning building and literally risk her life to save children.

The late actress was married to Oscar-winning producer John Peverall, with whom she shares Jonathan Peverall. She is also survived by her siblings, Patty, Kenny, and Bobby. 2023 has been a brutal year already, and it seems like it just won't stop. At least Parady is no longer in pain, and fans can watch Little House on the Prairie on Peacock and Amazon Freevee. Our condolences go out to Parady's family and loved ones.