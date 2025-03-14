‘Freakier Friday’ Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reunite 22 Years Later

Summer is about to get freakier. Disney has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back as Dr. Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, respectively, and they are swapping bodies once again. The new trailer shows the chaos that the mother-daughter duo will be getting into, and they aren’t the only ones roped into the mess this time.

Releasing in theaters on Aug. 8, Freakier Friday takes place years after the events of 2003’s Freaky Friday. “Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” The project entered production in June 2024 and is now just months away from premiering.

Also returning for the sequel include Mark Harmon as Tess’ husband Ryan, Chad Michael Murray as Anna’s former boyfriend Jake, Ryan Malgarini as Tess’ son and Anna’s little brother Harry, Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson as Anna’s best friends Maddie and Peg, Stephen Tobolowsky as Anna’s teacher Mr. Bates, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei and Lucille Soon as Pei-Pei’s mom from the Chinese restaurant.

New cast members include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra. Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Curtis serve as producers, while Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lohan serve as executive producers.

A sequel to Freaky Friday has long been in discussion, but it was unknown if anything would ever happen. Disney announced in 2023 that a sequel was in development, with Curtis and Lohan set to return. The title, Freakier Friday, was revealed by the actresses at the D23 Expo last August, giving fans all the more reason to be excited. Freaky Friday still remains a favorite over 20 years later, and it will be exciting to see what this sequel is all about. Of course, nothing will ever be able to match the original, but just having Lohan, Curtis, Harmon, and Murray on board to reprise their beloved roles is enough cause for excitement.

Now that the trailer is out, it’s starting to feel all the more real. August may seem like it’s far away, but it should get here before you know it. In the meantime, the 2003 Freaky Friday, along with the 1976 Gary Nelson-directed film and 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie, are streaming on Disney+.