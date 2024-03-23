Britney Spears Reportedly Jealous Over Lindsay Lohan's Return to Fame

Is Britney Spears envious of Lindsay Lohan? Former friend Britney Spears reportedly isn't happy with Lohan's new family since she has turned the corner since her hard-partying days, a source told In Touch.

"Britney is extremely jealous of all the positive attention Lindsay is getting lately," the source said. "It's not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat, so to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow."

Meanwhile, Lindsay, 37, is happily married to Bader Shammas, 36, while Britney, 42, is divorced once more."Seeing Lindsay with this happy marriage and a new baby is very triggering for Britney. She's been crying a lot about how unfair it is that her life is still stuck in a rut. She's angry at a lot of people and feels like her life has passed her by. She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she's just seething with envy right now."

It was announced in July 2023 that Lohan became a mother after welcoming her first child with Shammas, a baby boy named Luai. The proud new parents welcomed their new arrival to Dubai, where a rep said his Arabic name means "shield or protector."

Initially, Lohan announced her pregnancy back in March 2023, and in a statement she made at the time to Us Weekly, she described herself and Shammas as being "very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way," the Mean Girls actress told Allure magazine in a June interview. Regarding juggling her career with motherhood, "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

This is Lohan and Shammas' first child. Lohan and Shammas have been linked since February 2020 when she posted a since-deleted group picture from a music festival in Dubai where she casually mentioned a "boyfriend" in a caption, however it is believed they have been dating since 2018. Their engagement was announced in November 2021, and they were married on July 2, 2022. The couple currently lives in Dubai, where Lohan moved in 2014.

Lohan has also made her acting comeback after signing a two-picture deal with Netflix in May 2021. The streaming service shared on Twitter (now X), "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" The salary Lohan was reportedly paid for the 2022 holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas and 2024's Irish Wish hasn't been disclosed, but In Touch reports that the deal for these films was in the "multimillion" range.