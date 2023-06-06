'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 finally has a premiere date on Netflix. The hit legal drama will return to the streamer for Season 2, Part 1 on Thursday, July 6. Season 2, Part 2 will land less than a month later, on Thursday, August 3. Altogether, the new season will be 10 episodes in total.

The Lincoln Lawyer is a follow-up to the 2011 film of the same name, which was based on a novel by Michael Connelly. Season 1 of the show is based on Connelly's next book in the series, The Brass Verdict, with Season 2 adapted from his fourth book, The Fifth Witness. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, taking over the role previously played by Matthew McConaughey. The rest of The Lincoln Lawyer's main cast is rounded out by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

Ahead of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1, Garcia-Rulfo spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about the series and taking on the role of Mickey Haller. When asked what drew him to the part, Garcia-Rulfo replied, "First of all, it's Mickey Haller, and it's one of those characters that are larger than life and that people really love him." He then praised author Connelly, who wrote the books that the film and series are based on, and also created the Bosch franchise.

"The world that Michael Connelly created is just...," Garcia-Rulfo added, "I love them. I read the books. He's such a good writer, and he really brings the details to the characters. And you really feel the atmosphere of what's happening, of the situations. So, that was one thing."

Garcia-Rulfo also gave credit to TV producers David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey, as well as Netflix, for creating such a compelling world in the show. "The other thing was the team behind it. David E. Kelly, Ted, Netflix. I knew the actors that I was going to be playing with. That was another thing. And I really connected with the scripts that they send me first, for the audition. I really connected with him and really connected with the words. I really wanted to say them out loud. And I felt something."

The final major draw for Garcia-Rulfo was something much more personal. "And then, I think it's important for me as a Mexican to play... I'm very, very thankful for that... to play not — which is cool sometimes — to play the drug dealer and the drug cartel thing... To have the opportunity to be a lead, on an American TV show, as a lawyer, that was something that I'm, oh man, this is amazing."