'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' Anime on Netflix: See the Cast List

The Sex Bob-Omb reunion is on! Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is continuing as a Netflix anime series based on the original graphic novel that inspired Edgar Wright's cult classic. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, and many more have signed on to reprise their roles, more than 10 years after the movie hit theaters.

Cera will voice Scott again, while Winstead will play the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. Other returning stars include Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. More cast members will be soon.

The Netflix series will be produced with Universal's UCP, which previously worked with the streamer on The Umbrella Academy. Bryan Lee O'Malley, who created Scott Pilgrim, is writing and executive producing with BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?). Anime house Science SARU was picked to animate the series, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Science SARU's Eunyoung Choi will be a producer, with Abel Gongora as the director. Wright is involved as an executive producer via Complete Fiction with Nira Park. Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall are also executive producers.

"We're getting the band back together!" O'Malley and Grabinski said in a statement to Variety. "Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman, and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure. We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World centers on Scott, the bassist for the unsuccessful Canadian indie band Sex Bob-Omb. While the band is trying to win a Battle of the Bands contest to score a record deal, Scott becomes infatuated with Ramona Flowers. In order to win her love, she has to beat her seven evil exes first. O'Malley wrote six graphic novels, originally published between 2004 and 2010. The film hit theaters in August 2010 and earned critical acclaim. Those who saw it loved it, too, and it has become a modern cult classic.

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright said Thursday. "Since the film's release in 2010, we've done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now... Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also...well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."