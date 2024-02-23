'Leprechaun' Franchise Changing Streaming Homes Just Before St. Patrick's Day

After leaving Prime Video at the end of the month, all eight films in the classic horror franchise will be streaming on Peacock in March.

A pot of gold is arriving in Peacock's streaming library in March 2024. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, all eight films from the Leprechaun franchise are heading to NBCUniversal's streaming service next month – including the original 1993 cult classic film, starring a young, pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston, and Leprechaun in the Hood, which co-stars rapper-turned-actor Ice-T – as they exit Prime Video.

The horror comedy series centers around a killer leprechaun called Lubdan Buttowski, who, when his gold is taken from him, goes on a bloody rampage. Warwick Davis portrayed the leprechaun in the first six films in the franchise, with Dylan Postl taking over for 2014's Leprechaun: Origins and Linden Porco in Leprechaun Returns. Debuting in 1993, the franchise grew to include eight films – Leprechaun (1993), Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Leprechaun Returns (2018). While the franchise is currently included with a Prime Video subscription, a notice on the listings informs fans that the movies will be leaving on Thursday, February 29. The franchise will then make the move to Peacock, where they will be streaming beginning Friday, March 1.

The film franchise wasn't necessarily the most successful. After the second film was dubbed a box office bomb, the remaining six films were released straight to video. The franchise has also received some less than stellar reviews, with the original film certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score and 33% audience score. However, over the years, the franchise has become something of a cult classic.

The films are not only making their way to Peacock just in time for St. Patrick's Day, but also amid exciting news for the franchise, which marked its 30th anniversary last year. In June, Deadline reported that Lionsgate TV is rebooting the franchise with a new Leprechaun movie. Accoridng to the outlet, director Felipe Vargas will helm the project, which will be produced by It and Barbarian producer Roy Lee and Miri Yoon under their Vertigo Entertainment banner. Described as a "reimagining for a new generation of moviegoers," the film is based on a script by Mike Van Waes.

As fans await more information about the movie, including plot and cast details, they can binge the complete franchise on Peacock next month.