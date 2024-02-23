Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2024
The 'Harry Potter' franchise, 'The Nanny,' 'Stormy,' and more are coming to Peacock in March.
Peacock may already have an expansive streaming library, but in March, that content catalog will see even more exciting new additions. After adding everything from Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer to the Peacock original film Bosco to the streaming library in February, NBCUniversal's streamer has released its full list of titles arriving in March 2024.
March will be the month for exciting Peacock originals, with the streamer set to debut Apples Never Fall, its limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, and its Stormy Daniels documentary Stormy, directed and executive produced by Emmy-nominated Sarah Gibson. March will also bring back plenty of nostalgia with massive throwbacks to the '90s as Peacock adds everything from The Nanny Seasons 1-6, Death Becomes Her, My Cousin Vinny, Pretty Woman, Reality Bites, and Working Girl. Other exciting arrivals include the complete Harry Potter franchise, which will stream exclusively on the platform, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules, Back to the Future, The Hunger Games, and more, with Trolls Band Together also set to make its streaming debut on the platform.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
March 1 - March 5
March 1
9 to 5, 1980
About Last Night, 2014
Alien, 1979
Along Came a Nanny, 2014
American Ultra, 2015*
Aquaman, 2018
Arrival, 2016
At Home in Mitford, 2017
Atonement, 2007
Back to The Future, 1985
Back to The Future II, 1989
Back to The Future III, 1990
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Booksmart, 2019*
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
The Color of Rain, 2014
Come Play, 2020*
Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Criminal, 2016
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Daniel Isn't Real, 2019
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Dead Presidents, 1995
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow, 2015
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, 2012
Dredd, 2012*
Easter Under Wraps, 2022
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fatale, 2020
Flip That Romance, 2019
The Flock, 2008
Follow Your Heart, 2020
Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019
G.I. Jane, 1997
A Godwink Christmas, 2018
A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016
Hanna, 2011
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, 2001*
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002*
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005*
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007*
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009*
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010*
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011*
Hellboy, 2019
Home, 2015
Hop, 2011
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015
The Iron Lady, 2012*
It's a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010
Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973
Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012
Josie and The Pussycats, 2001
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Killers, 2010*
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
A League of Their Own, 1992*
Leprechaun, 1993*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
Little Rascals, 1994
Lost in Translation, 2003
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*
Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Moonwalkers, 2015
My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
News of The World, 2020*
The Next Three Days, 2010*
Over The Hedge, 2006
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022
The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013
The Possession, 2012*
Pretty Woman, 1990
The Prince of Egypt, 1998
Promising Young Woman, 2020*
Ray, 2004
Reality Bites, 1994
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
S.W.A.T., 2003*
Snowpiercer, 2014
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
A Splash of Love, 2022
Suffragette, 2015
Superbad, 2007
Sweet Carolina, 2021
Transporter 3, 2008*
V For Vendetta, 2006
Vanity Fair, 2004
Vice, 2019
The Way Back, 2020
Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014
Wild Card, 2015*
Working Girl, 1988
March 2
Bee Movie, 2007
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 4
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6 - March 10
March 6
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Premonition, 2023
She Said, 2022*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7
Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
March 8
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
March 9
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 11 - March 15
March 11
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14
Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
Unlocked, 2017*
March 15
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*
Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023*
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16 - March 20
March 16
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 17
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 18
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Violent Night, 2022*
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21 - March 25
March 21
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
On Fire, 2023*
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 24
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 25
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26 - March 31
March 26
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Tár, 2022*
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*
The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31
Black Christmas, 2006
Come Play, 2020*
A Cowgirl's Story
Cowgirls N Angels, 2012
Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer, 2014
Good Hair, 2009
Jackie Brown, 1997
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
Keeping The Faith, 2000
Silent Night, 2012