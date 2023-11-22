'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Review: Paramount+ Tells Story of Slave Turned U.S. Marshall (Review)

The story of Bass Reeves is interesting as he was born into slavery and then became one of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals. Reeves has been portrayed in seven movies, including the 2021 Netflix film The Harder They Fall as Delory Lindo played him. Reeves is now getting the limited series treatment as Lawmen: Bass Reeves is now streaming on Paramount+, starring David Oyelowo as the titular character. There are some holes and questions after watching four episodes, but Lawmen: Bass Reeves does pick up the pace as the show progresses.

The story starts with Reeves fighting in the Civil War with the Confederate Army. He is a slave belonging to Major George Reeves (Shea Wigham). After the battle, George and Reeves head back to their home in Texas and George offers to free Reeves if he beats him in a game of cards. Reeves loses but realizes that George cheated, which leads to him physically beating him and running away. From there, Bass makes his way to the Indian Territory and runs into a woman named Sara (Margot Bingham). Reeves, who is not in great shape from all his walking, decides to help Sara and her son after she helps him recover.

(Photo: Lauren Smith)

A few years later, Reeves is still living in the Indian Territory and runs into Esau Pierce (Barry Pepper) who was with him during the Civil War battle. Esau, who is a prisoner, escapes and kills Sara's son, which leads to Reeves heading back home to be with his wife Rachel (Lauren E. Banks). Reeves began working as a farmer before being offered to work for U.S. Deputy Marshal Sherrill Lynn (Dennis Quaid). This leads to him being eventually appointed by Judge Isaac Parker (Donald Sutherland) to be a marshall himself, and Reeves goes on to patrol the Southwest area.

Oyelowo is one of the most consistent actors in Hollywood and shows it with his portrayal of Reeves. He gives audiences an in-depth look at the trials and tribulations Reeves goes through as a slave, farmer and officer. A performer to watch in the series is Banks, who has an equally strong performance as Jennie Reeves. Quaid and Sutherland are also strong additions despite Quaid not being in the first four episodes as much as expected. And it's always good to see Pepper on-screen as he has had great performances in Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile and 61. I'm curious to see what Esau brings to the table during the second half of the season.

As strong as the performances are, overall the series is a slow burn. While it's necessary to tell the story of Reeves, we don't see him become a true U.S. Marshall until the third episode. Also, there are some questions about Reeves becoming a U.S. Marshall. Why would he want to join law enforcement as a Black man in the South? And why doesn't his wife have concerns about him becoming an officer working for White people?

Taylor Sheridan, known for creating the Yellowstone Universe, is an executive producer on Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The series doesn't seem to have the Yellowstone magic, but it has enough action and story to keep audiences interested. The fourth episode is the best one of the series so far, and we can only hope that Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues to get better each week with a finale we will all appreciate.