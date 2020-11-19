'Law & Order: SVU' Actress Cast in 'You' as Joe's Season 3 Obsession

✖

More details have been revealed about Season 3 of You, which stars Penn Badgley as the chilling Joe Goldberg. TVLine reported that the show has added several actors to the cast for Season 3. One of the actors who will be joining the cast is Michaela McManus, who has appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Vampire Diaries. McManus will star as Natalie, the mysterious married neighbor that Badgley's character was addressing in the final moments of Season 2.

TVLine reported that McManus' character is professionally and socially successful. However, Joe is able to see through her picture-perfect exterior. In other words, viewers can expect Natalie to become Joe's next obsession during Season 3. McManus isn't the only actor who will be joining the next season of the Netflix show, as several other characters will cross paths with Joe (many of whom have ties to Love's mother, played by Saffron Burrows, who will be a series regular). Dylan Arnold has been cast as college student Theo. The publication describes the character as one who is "wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled" and who ends up getting involved in other people's business.

The show has also cast Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle as a no-nonsense librarian who, of course, has secrets of her own. Ben Mehl will portray Dante, another individual who works at the library. He is also described as a devoted husband and stepfather. Other actors who will be joining the cast include Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Sean, Chris O'Shea, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, and Ayelet Zurer. Additionally, You has cast Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Jack Fisher to portray a young Joe. The show will feature flashbacks to Joe's time at a Boy's Home, where he was bullied.

You was renewed for Season 3 back in January of this year. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2021. During Season 2, viewers followed Joe's journey as he made his way to Los Angeles. While there, he became entangled with Love (Victoria Pedretti). She is also expected to return for Season 3. Given the ending of Season 2, it's easy to see why Joe and Love will remain connected going into the next season, as it ended with Love revealing that she was pregnant with the pair's child. Badgley told TVLine about Joe's relationship with Love, "Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates. He's afraid of her at the end. Basically, it's set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other's arch nemesis."