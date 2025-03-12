‘Landman’ Fate Revealed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is continuing to take over television and not just with Yellowstone, and his Paramount+ series Landman just got some good news.

Deadline reports that the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama has been renewed for a second season. News of the renewal comes just two months after the Season 1 finale on Jan. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also starring Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, and James Jordan, Landman premiered in November and became Paramount+’s best debut in two years. For the final quarter of 2024, it ranked as one of the overall Top 10 streaming original series. According to Paramount Global, the premiere brought in 35 million global viewers.

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller in season 1, episode 1 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Based on the Boomtown podcast hosted by co-creator Christopher Wallace, Landman is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” Paramount also revealed the series is the most-watched global premiere and finale of any Paramount+ series to date.

Landman is executive produced by co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Wallace, as well as David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle Rob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also serve as executive producers. Peter Feldman is the co-executive producer. The drama is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles the distribution.

Landman was officially announced in 2022 and was one of six new shows in development from Sheridan. Considering his success with the Yellowstone franchise, it’s not surprising that Landman wound up being a success as well. It certainly helps that the cast is filled with A-listers, and while it’s not known who all will be returning for Season 2, it will be exciting to see what happens next. It’s likely more information on Landman Season 2 will be released in the coming months. It is still a little early for concrete details, such as a plot and premiere date, but the wait will surely be worth it.

For now, fans can always watch Landman on Paramount+. Other Sheridan titles, such as 1923, 1883, Lioness, and Tulsa King, are also streaming on the platform.