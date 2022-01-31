Kristen Bell’s Netflix Sex Scene Causes Very Awkward Moment for Fan Watching at Home

Kristen Bell sympathizes with fans who watched her new show The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window without knowing what they were in for. This weekend, a fan tweeted about his awkward experience watching Bell’s new sex scene with his girlfriend and his mother. Bell responded to the post, possibly making the fan’s day or possibly making him feel more awkward.

“Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…” user Eric tweeted on Saturday. Bell’s response read: “Hahahahaha sorry dude,” and it got more likes than Eric’s original complaint. Eric responded: “You need to apologize to my mom right now,” though he might have been sarcastic there. Some commenters thought he was being too “casual with Kristen Bell,” and others, taking him at his word, called him “a prude.”

“Watched with my kids. Wasn’t expecting that and my Netflix fast forward has an uncomfortable delay. Fun show though,” one fan added. Another wrote: “Everyone down bad in the replies,” while a third commented: “I see someone hasn’t seen Forgetting Sarah Marshall before.”

In fact, Bell’s new Netflix original series is far different from the comedy fare she is best known for. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is considered a dark comedy, though it unflinchingly includes elements of thrillers and mysteries that many fans of straightforward comedy might not have the stamina for. The show premiered on Friday, Jan. 28, and so far the reviews have been mixed.

The show is essentially a parody of The Woman in the Window – the 2021 mystery thriller starring Amy Adams. Like Adams’ character, Bell’s character Anna is unsure if she really witnessed a murder from across the street or not. She struggles with mental illness and exacerbates her doubt by taking pills with red wine, which seems to cause her to hallucinate.

The show is apparently meant to stand alone as a miniseries, so no sequel is on the way. At the time of this writing, critics are split, with about half of the 40 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes listed as “positive.” However, most critics have praised Bell’s performance as the stand-out aspect of the series even if there were other elements they didn’t care for.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming now on Netflix. You can see Bell in plenty of other movies and TV shows on other streaming services, but if you don’t want to end up like Eric, take a moment to read the ratings and parental guidance first.