This High-Profile Netflix Thriller Was Hit With Some Disappointing Reviews

Netflix's long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window premiered back in May, and it now seems safe to say that the reviews are generally negative. The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who spies on her neighbors, but gets more than she bargained for when she witnesses a violent crime. Critics and casual viewers alike are unimpressed and, in some cases, even offended.

The Woman in the Window has been delayed twice, first when early test screenings went poorly according to a report by Indie Wire. After missing its October 2019 release date, the movie then faced the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused further delays as with so many other big releases. It missed its May 2020 release date, and at that point, 20th Century Fox Studios sold the rights to the movie to Netflix. All that waiting may have made it sting even worse when the movie finally came out to lackluster reviews in May of 2021.

The movie is based on a novel by the same name written by author A.J. Finn. The novel was published in 2018 and received reasonably positive reviews, which makes the criticism of the writing in the movie adaptation that much more surprising. It's hard to tell which critics are disappointed in the story overall and which are comparing the movie to its source material.

Either way, the majority of viewers seemed let down. The Woman in the Window has a 26 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 36 percent score among the general audience. Here's a look at why critics say they disliked the movie so much.