The beloved Netflix animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is returning for a third season on Oct. 12, but it will be the show's last. Per our sister site ComicBook.com, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation have revealed plans for a third season of the show, including that the show will conclude after this final installment. This final season will run for 10 episodes, as did Seasons 1 and 2.

Season 1 premiered on Jan. 14 and Season 2 premiered on June 12. The short time between seasons seemingly points to production on a third season of the show being well underway before the announcement was made. As ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop notes, this decision might have been pre-planned creatively, as the series seemed to be leading towards a three-season conclusion.

The burrow girl returns. New wondrous adventures are ahead when Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts premieres on @Netflix on October 12! #DreamWorksKipo #KipoAndTheAgeOfWonderbeasts pic.twitter.com/RCX3p1AuB2 — DRMWRX (@DRMWRX) September 10, 2020

The streaming giant also unveiled a poster and synopsis for the final season of the show. The poster, seen in the above tweet, shows characters Kipo (voiced by Karen Fukuhara), Dave (Deon Cole), Mandu (Dee Bradley Baker), Wolf (Sydney Mikayla) and Benson (Coy Stewart) ready for adventure. And based on the summary of the upcoming episodes, adventure will be in no short supply.

Netflix's synopsis of Season 3 is as follows: "After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface 'safe' for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for."

This is a developing story.