Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is kicking off a new week with a slate of new content, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to by week’s end. This week, the streamer will be stocking a total of 15 new titles, many of them original series and films.

Among the new additions set to be added beginning on Monday are heartwarming tales of man’s best friend, new additons to the Netflix Family shelves, the penultimate season premiere of one beloved comedy, and Tyler Perry’s first title of the new year.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘The Healing Powers of Dude’

Netflix is telling the story of a boy and man’s best friend in its heartwarming new series The Healing Powers of Dude.

Stocked in the streaming library on Monday, Jan. 13, the comedy series follows 11-year-old Noah Ferris, who, struggling with social anxiety disorder and on the brink of transitioning from homeschool to middle school, forms a close bind with Dude, a scruffy, high-energy emotional support dog.

Created by Sam Littenberg-Weisberg and Erica Spates, the series stars Jace Chapman, Tom Everett Scott, and Larisa Oleynik.

‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

Netflix is spinning a new family-friendly post-apocalyptic tale in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, from DreamWorks Animation.

The postapocylptic tale, an animated coming of age story, is set in a world after The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017, which forced humans underground, and sees Kipo thrust to the surface following a giant mutant attack. Far from her Terrarium home, Kipo gets a crash course on apocalyptic survival and bands together with other surface dwellers -both human and mutant – as she attempts to find her home.

The series stars Karen Fukuhara, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart, Sydney Mikayla and Dee Bradley Baker. It will be available for streaming on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

‘Grace and Frankie: Season 6’

Emmy winning comedy Grace and Frankie is returning for its penultimate season on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The popular Netflix original series follows Grace and Frankie as their lives are turned upside down after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

In Season 6, Grace and Frankie will be jumping into the Shark Tank to pitch their latest invention – a contraption that helps lift senior citizens off the toilet. The season will also see a surprise marriage announcement, an arrest, and a health scare.

Season 6 will mark the second to last for the beloved series, with Netflix having announced in September that Grace and Frankie will end following its seventh season.

‘Sex Education: Season 2’

The birds and the bees are back for a second season of Netflix’s Sex Education on Friday, Jan. 17.

Following Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Season 1 saw him profiting off of her experitise and his own intuitive talent for sex advice when he started a sex clinic at school at the suggestion of Maeve Wiley.

Season 2 will find Otis mastering “master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola” all while dealing with his tense relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary experiences a Chlamydia outbreak, “highlighting the need for better sex education.”

‘Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace’

Tyler Perry’s first title of 2020, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace, is launching on Netflix on Friday.

The Netflix original film, a romantic thriller, is centered around Grace Waters, “a longtime pillar of her Virginia community” who moves on with a new man following when her ex-husband marries his mistress. Feeling restored by her new romance, things quickly begin to unravel, and she finds herself behind bars awaiting trial for his murder, public defender Jasmine Bryant her only hope for vindication.

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson, and Perry.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Proving that 2020 is already setting up to be a big one for fresh content, Netflix will be adding an additional 10 titles throughout the week.

Avail. 1/14/20:

The Master

Avail. 1/15/20:

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/16/20:

NiNoKuni – NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Avail. 1/17/20:

Ares – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Vivir dos veces – NETFLIX FILM

Wer kann, der kann! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving This Week?

Unfortunately, it can’t all be good news, and three titles will be making their departures by week’s end.

Leaving 1/15/20:

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving 1/17/20:

Short Term 12