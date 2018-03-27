‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Teases Interrogation Scene With ‘This Is Us’ Actor Sterling K. Brown

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting a a visit from a This Is Us star for a very special episode.

Co-creator Dan Good took to Twitter Monday to tease Sunday’s all-new episode, titled “The Box,” which will feature stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher taking on Sterling K. Brown in the interrogation room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Next Sunday, [Brooklyn Nine-Nine] will air an episode that I’m immensely proud of. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever been associated with in my life. [Andy Samberg] and Andre bragger spend the entire episode interrogating Sterling K. Brown. All three of them are amazing. Please watch,” Goor tweeted.

Next Sunday #brooklyn99 will air an episode that I’m immensely proud of. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever been associated with in my life. @thelonelyisland and Andre Braugher spend the entire episode interrogating @SterlingKBrown. All three of them are amazing. Please watch. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) March 26, 2018

TVLine first reported the news of the casting back in January, announcing the actor will guest star as a murder suspect in an episode revolving entirely around his character’s all-night interrogation by Det. Jake Peralta (Samberg) and Captain Holt (Braugher).

The This Is Us star has been having a great year aside from being a part of the NBC hit drama series for which he won and Emmy and a Golden Globe, Brown also was part of the cast of hit superhero movie Black Panther, and hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in March.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned from a long hiatus on March 18. According to TVLine, the police-centered comedy series, which has averaged 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, takes over the freshman comedy Ghosted in the post-Simpsons slot, where it previously aired during its second season.

It was not immediately revealed when the Adam Scott/Craig Robinson sitcom — which averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating during the football season and was due back on March 11 — plans to return.

It was also announced that Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will also guest star in an upcoming episode of season 2.

Another Fox comedy returning this spring is New Girl, which will kick off its final season on April 10.

The seventh season will see a three-year time jump for the characters, with Jess and Nick returning from a European book tour; Schmidt and Cece raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly married with a child on the way.

It will see the return of guest stars Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and One Mississippi‘s Tig Notaro will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.