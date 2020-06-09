Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 8)

Netflix is kicking off a new week by rolling out a slate of new additions to its streaming library. The new additions include a little bit of everything, from reality to horror and even a few documentaries, meaning that there’s a little something to pique every subscriber's interest. The new additions, which include 11 Netflix originals, will begin being added on Monday, June 8 and continue through Friday, June 12, leading into the new round of additions coming throughout the weekend. Along with the 21 new titles headed to the streaming library this week, which will join several others already made this month, subscribers will be forced to say goodbye to a few titles. Although last week and this weekend hardly saw any titles taking their final bow, this week, a total of seven titles will be departing, though given the sheer number of new additions, that number still seems pretty light. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Lenox Hill' Netflix is taking viewers into and offering them extraordinary access to the halls of the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. On Wednesday, June 10, the streamer will debut its new documentary, Lenox Hill, which offers an intimate look at the lives of four doctors – two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN – at the facility. Described as being filmed with "an unflinching eye," the docuseries shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives and each patient's personal journey in a "rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine."

'Reality Z' Reality TV and horror are colliding in Netflix’s Brazilian horror web television series Reality Z. Produced in partnership with Conspiração Filmes and directed by Cláudio Torres, the 10-episode series, described as "an ode to horror, humor and pop culture," finds Rio de Janeiro under a zombie attack, forcing contestants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo to seek shelter at the TV studio. The series stars Guilherme Weber, Jesus Luz, Ana Hartmann, Emilio de Mello, Carla Ribas, Luellem de Castro, Ravel Andrade, and Wallie Ru.

'Dating Around: Season 2 ' Netflix is diving back into the world of dating with Season 2 of its popular reality series Dating Around. Created by Chris Culvenor, the series, which marked the streamer’s first original dating hsow when it debuted in February of 2019, offers "an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating" as one single goes on first five dates every episode, showing all of the awkward exchanges and flirty banter that occurs. Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, June 12.

'F is For Family: Season 4' Netflix's adult-oriented animated comedy series F is for Family is headed back to the streaming giant on Friday with Season 4. From comedian Bill Burr, the series follows a dysfunctional suburban family in the 1970s, "a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm." The series was co-created by stand-up comedian Bill Burr, who provides the voice of the family patriarch, Frank Murphy. Other A-list cast members include Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell. The fourth season is expected sometime this year.

'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix is spinning a new family-friendly post-apocalyptic tale in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, from DreamWorks Animation, which will debut its second season on Friday. The postapocylptic tale, an animated coming of age story, is set in a world after The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017, which forced humans underground, and sees Kipo thrust to the surface following a giant mutant attack. Far from her Terrarium home, Kipo gets a crash course on apocalyptic survival and bands together with other surface dwellers -both human and mutant – as she attempts to find her home. Following the events of Season 1, Season 2 will find Kipo quickly needing to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save the burrow people, who are now under Scarlemagne’s mind control, and her father, who is being held as a prisoner. Kipo and her friends will split up on a dangerous rescue mission, during which her "journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/8/2020:

Before I Fall Avail. 6/10/2020:

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1 Avail. 6/11/2020:

Pose: Season 2 Avail. 6/12/2020:

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original