Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman Series Coming to Prime Video

Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman’s new series is coming to Prime Video.

Deadline reports that Civil War drama The Gray House has landed on the Amazon streamer in the U.S.

Streaming in early 2026, the series is produced by Costner and Freeman and stars Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Ben Vereen. The eight-part show “focuses on the true story of a group of unsung women, a Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved sister-in-arms, and the city’s most notorious courtesan. They operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power and transform an underground railroad into an effective underground spy network, risking life and liberty.”

The Gray House comes from Paramount’s Republic Pictures, which produces with Costner’s Territory Pictures, Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment, and Leslie Greif’s Big Dreams Entertainment. The ensemble cast also includes Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell, Ewan Miller, and Keith David.

Grief penned The Gray House with Darrell Fetty and John Sayles and serves as EP alongside Freeman and Lori McCreary for Revelations, Costner, Rod Lake, and Howard Kaplan. The Gray House is the latest producing credit for Costner. He was executive producer on all five seasons of Yellowstone, and most recently served as EP on Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner and Kevin Coster’s the West. He has several projects in the works as an EP, including Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch.

As for Freeman, his last EP credits include the 2024 film In Our Blood and the series Odysseus Returns. Upcoming, he’ll be working on Ear Hustle, Hate to See You Go, Deaf Punk, and The Life of Chuck Berry as a producer, among others. Having Costner and Freeman team up for a show and to have it finally come out soonis just double the star power.

A premiere date for The Gray House has not been revealed, but more information should be coming out soon. The series is not all that fans will be able to look forward to, as the soundtrack will feature an original song performed by Willie Nelson, as well as music by Shania Twain, Killer Mike, and Yolanda Adams. Additionally, Jon Bon Jovi co-wrote one of the songs for the series.