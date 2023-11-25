'Good Burger 2' Writers Tease 'Good Burger 3' for 2052 (Exclusive)

Good Burger fans had to wait over 25 years for Good Burger 2, but the wait for Good Burger 3 might be even longer. The new sequel recently debuted on Paramount+, more than two decades after the first movie was released in theaters — and almost three decades after the first Good Burger sketch aired on Nickelodeon's All That — but the series' writers/co-creators Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert are trying not to think about a third one just yet. "It feels so odd to say Good Burger 3 right now," Kopelow said during an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, after Seifert joked that the next installment might arrive in roughly 30 years.

"There's going to be many things for you to enjoy that a lot of Easter Eggs and a lot of Josh and Lori, there's a lot of things in there that you're going to enjoy and your kids won't even realize what you're enjoying, but they'll enjoy it, too," Kopelow said of the film during our conversation, noting that there are cameos from All That stars Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, who also appeared in the original film with stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Seifert went on to add, "There's a lot of cameos and a lot of great comedy that I think a whole new generation of fans will like." He then quipped, "And then they'll be talking about it when they watch Good Burger 3 with their kids in the year 2052." Koeplow laughed while saying, "It feels so odd to say Good Burger 3 right now."

"The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," reads a synopsis of the movie. "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again." Good Burger 2 is now streaming on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.