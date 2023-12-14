Kel Mitchell Reveals the Christmas Movie He Has to See With His Family (Exclusive)

Kel Mitchell is having a great 2023 as his new film, Good Burger 2, is a huge hit on Paramount+. As the year winds down, the 45-year-old actor and comedian looks forward to spending time with his family and watching a popular Christmas movie. PopCulture.com spoke to Mitchell, who revealed his plans for Christmas.

"A lot of fun. We love to get together. We love to play games here in our house as well, whether that's board games or just fun challenges that we do," Mitchell told PopCulture. "Also, we sing, we dance, sweet potato pie. We love that in our family, so we definitely make that as well too. That's definitely a good time. And Home Alone is something that we do every year. We watch Home Alone. Definitely going to be watching that again."

Home Alone was released on Nov. 10, 1990, and earned $476 million at the box office on a $18 million budget. The Christmas comedy film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, Roberts Blossom, John Candy and Kieran Culkin. The success of Home Alone led to two five sequels and the film was recently added to the National Film Registry.

While Mitchell is getting ready to watch Home Alone, he is also giving back during the holiday season. He has once again partnered with World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, to promote the World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower people to "Give a gift and change a life."

"You can go to Worldvision.org, get the Gift Catalog," Mitchell said. "What's super awesome about this catalog is that you can actually give an alpaca or you can give a goat as well, and that family can use that goat to sell milk to get out of poverty. It's just a beautiful thing. And we just put up our Christmas tree recently, and I have an alpaca ornament and the kids know that, yeah, we have the alpaca ornament, but they also know we received that because we gave a real alpaca to someone in need and helped them across the world. So it's a beautiful thing to teach your kids how to give back during this holiday season as well. So I just love partnering with World Vision, and giving back, and putting a smile on people's faces."