Karla Souza Lands Major New TV Role After 'Home Economics' Cancellation

Karla Souza has landed her first TV role post-Home Economics. The Mexican actress, who most recently played Marina Hayworth on the ABC sitcom, has been cast as a series regular in Prime Video's new thriller Obsession, according to Deadline. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, and Dorian Missick also star in the series based on Catherine Ryan Howard's 2021 novel 56 Days.

The series follows "Oliver (Jogia) and Ciara (Cameron),' who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other quickly and intensely. 56 days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver's apartment to find an unidentified body — brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers' affair in the past, the series is both a crime story and an erotic, psychological thriller.

Souza is set to play Boston homicide detective Lee Reardon, who, "despite many flaws in the system, is a deep believer in justice." She harbors a dark secret that challenges everything she stands for and also "threatens to destroy the most important relationship in her life."

(Photo: Temma Hankin via Getty Images)

Along with canceled sitcom Home Economics, Souza also starred in fellow ABC series How to Get Away with Murder opposite Viola Davis. She can also be seen in Prime Video's Dive/La Caída, for which she received two International Emmy Awards, as well as Day Shift, There Are No Saints, The Sleepover, Jacob's Ladder, Everybody Loves Somebody, Sundown, and Instructions Not Included.

2024 has already been a busy year for Karla Souza. She gave birth to her third child in March after 33 hours in labor, initially confirming her pregnancy with Vogue México y Latinoamérica. Obsession will be one of her first roles back, and it already sounds like it's going to be an intense one. According to Souza's IMDb, she has three additional projects in the works: Like It Used to Be, Mountain Creek, and an untitled We Are the Nobles reboot.

As of now, a premiere date for Obsession has yet to be announced, but more information on the new series should be announced soon. Obsession is written and executive produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett will executive produce for Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series. Catherine Ryan Howard will serve as executive producer.