3 Best TV Shows Prime Video Just Added for July 2025

Ballard – July 9

Prime Video’s newest Bosch spinoff, Ballard, passes the torch to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she takes command of the newly formed cold case unit of the Robbery-Homicide Division.

As Ballard reopens long-dormant investigations into decades-old homicides, she uncovers a web of corruption and cover-ups that trace back to even the police department itself.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 3) – July 16

The third and final season of the coming-of-age romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty returns to the love triangle drama between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Adapted from Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy, the popular Prime Video series picks up after Belly chose Jeremiah at the end of Season 2. But will Conrad’s surprise return in Season 3 shake things up once again?

The Assassin – July 25

The action never stops on Prime Video, as The Assassin follows son’s quest for truth from his mother, who has a dangerous past.

The six-part series stars former assassin Julie (Keeley Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Freddie Highmore), who are forced to flee their idyllic lives when Julie’s past catches up with her.

With questions about Edward’s paternity and Julie’s past life as a hitwoman, the two have to flee while also navigating their dysfunctional relationship and a dark conspiracy that threatens their lives.