'Home Economics' Star Confirms Pregnancy

Karla Souza is pregnant with baby no. 3! The Home Economics star seemingly raised some eyebrows when she appeared at the International Emmy Awards, where she accepted an award for her Amazon film La Caída. The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post and some photos from the ceremony, and she was definitely sporting a baby bump.

Souza confirmed the news when she appeared as a guest writer for Vogue México y Latinoamérica. For the first time "and openly," Souza shared that she is pregnant. "In both of my previous pregnancies, I chose to hide it for the entire nine months," she shared. "Because? The answer is complex. In part, due to self-image problems and internal struggles against beauty standards – an extensive topic that is worth addressing on another occasion' The second reason (and perhaps the saddest) is the reality of my industry, one that, on many occasions, does not want to give work to pregnant women, which as been a constant throughout my more than 15 years in this field."

"Therefore, with my third pregnancy, I felt an urgency to speak out and contribute to a change, not only within myself but also in my beloved industry," Souza continued. Throughout the article, Souza opened up about her previous experiences while she was pregnant and what she could and couldn't do in the industry. She also noted that she's "faced countless obstacles, but none as disconcerting as the stigma associated with being pregnant, especially during this, my third pregnancy."

"I often ask myself, why does something as natural as pregnancy have to become a problem in my career?" Souza admitted. "A problem that triggers anxiety, stress, and even insomnia. I question why it is so difficult for me to openly reveal my pregnancy and stop hiding it." Vogue shared some beautiful photos from the photoshoot on Instagram, with Souza proudly showing off her baby bump. Navigating something like a pregnancy in the industry doesn't seem easy at all, on top of all of the normal things that pregnant women have to deal with, so it's not so surprising that Souza wanted to hide her first two. Now, she's ready to face it.

Since Home Economics was sadly canceled, Karla Souza doesn't have to worry about filming around the pregnancy or her schedule. However, it would have been interesting if the show was renewed if they added her pregnancy into the storyline. That would have made the family matters much more complicated and interesting. It does seem that Souza's pregnancy came at a good time, and she is more than ready to show it off. Congratulations to Souza and her husband, Marshall Trenkmann!