Kaley Cuoco Lands New Dark Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco is heading to Peacock for the streamer's new dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, inspired by a bizarre true story involving a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide to expose America's obsession with "true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat," reports Deadline.

Cuoco reportedly stars as realtor Ava Bartlett in the show, which comes from The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, Ozark star and executive producer Jason Bateman and the actor's Aggregate Films and UCP. Cuoco reportedly has signed on for two seasons of Based on a True Story. Cuoco's biggest role in recent years has been starring in HBO Max's hit show The Flight Attendant, which hasn't been picked up for a third season yet but is expected to be. Cuoco's Based On a True Story deal would allow her to return to her role as Cassie Bowden if she so desired.

Cuoco recently received her second consecutive Emmy nomination for her performance as the recovering alcoholic flight attendant leading a double life as a civilian asset for the CIA, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. "I felt so welcomed by the business and the community. And then for [the show] to even get any sort of acclaim was icing on the cake," Cuoco told Gold Derby Monday. "So, to do it again, and to have another nomination [this year] – I didn't expect it, and I'm so, so honored."

The Big Bang Theory alum admitted that going into her second season of The Flight Attendant was frightening business. "The sophomore season is always the scariest, worst one, especially when you have a really good first season. It's like, in my mind, I wanted to just leave it alone and run away," she told the outlet.

Cuoco is also currently shooting the action-thriller feature Role Play opposite David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy for director Thomas Vincent. The film follows a married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives are turned upside down when they learn about each other's pasts. Nighy plays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives.