'Jurassic World: Dominion' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock for Theatrical and Extended Version Release

Jurassic World: Dominion has set a premiere date on Peacock, for both the theatrical and extended versions of the film. The streaming service has announced that the third Jurassic World movie, from Universal Pictures, will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. Peacock users will also be able to stream an all-new extended edition of the movie, which features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era, with two generations of the franchise uniting for the first time. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by iconic Jurassic Park cast members Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill in the new film. Directed by Jurassic World architect Colin Trevorrow, Dominion is described as "a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe." The film "takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Jurassic World: Dominion also brings back BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè. New cast members this time around are DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Trevorrow returns as director, having previously directed Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow spoke with Collider about the extended version of Jurassic World: Dominion, and the filmmaker shared what he's most looking forward to fans seeing. "I'm excited about it in a very holistic way because it was the movie for a long time and until a very late moment in the process, so I've always seen it as the movie. The film that was released in theaters is the movie with pieces removed, as opposed to this being the movie with pieces added."

Trevorrow continued, "I think it's an important distinction to make, because I think we're used to seeing director's cuts, which this isn't technically, although it kind of is. It's hard to put it into a box, but to me, I think that the way this film starts and ends, to be able to see the real beginning of the movie, to see it travel over 65 million years, and to put the whole thing in context makes it more powerful." Jurassic World: Dominion lands on Peacock next month, but was previously released on digital purchase and rental on July 14. It was later released on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD on Aug. 16.