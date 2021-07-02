How to Stream Fourth of July Fireworks Online This Holiday Weekend

The Fourth of July is days away and we have details on how you can stream fireworks shows online this holiday weekend. All over the nation, cities will be holding Independence Day events that honor the founding of the United States. Some of these celebrations will feature live music, and likely all of them will have fireworks show at the end. While many July 4th events will be scaled back for safety, others may be fully open with large crowds. For those who are unsure if they want to be part of big gatherings, whether vaccinated from Covid-19 or not, there are other options available. Many celebrations will be broadcast on television, and most streaming services that have live TV options — such as Hulu ad Sling — will feature channels that provide televised July 4th events. Scroll down to see some of this year's offerings and where you can check them out!

A Capitol Fourth 2021 Fireworks Show View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBS (@pbs) The Capitol Fourth 2021 Fireworks Show from Washington, D.C. will be the easiest event to watch, as it is being aired in multiple places. PBS will broadcast the show from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET, while it also streams on YouTube, the PBS Facebook page, and the PBS website. Additionally, the event's audio will be broadcast by all National Public Radio stations. A Capitol Fourth is hosted by Vanessa Williams, and will feature performances from Jimmy Buffett, Renée Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Pentatonix, Train, and others. Willaims will also perform.

45th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show One of the biggest Independence Day celebrations each year is the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show in New York City. This year, the big event will feature music from big acts such as the Jonas Brothers and Blake Shelton with special guest Marshmello. Additionally, the Black Pumas, Coldplay, Reba McEntire, and OneRepublic will also perform, among others. The 45th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show is being hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls 5eva) and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam). It will be broadcast live on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

2021 Boston Pops Spectacular Concert View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boston Pops (@thebostonpops) While it was forced to cancel in 2020, due to the pandemic, the Boston Pops Spectacular Concert is back on for 2021. The annual event is taking place live at Tanglewood, in Massachusetts, on Sunday, July 4. The concert event will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. ET. A fireworks show from Boston Common will take place at 10:30 p.m. Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the orchestra, and beloved singers Jon Batiste and Mavis Staples will join as guest vocalists. The event will stream on Bloomberg TV, and will be also be broadcast on Bloomberg Radio.

2021 Big Bay Boom Over in the Sunshine State, the 2021 Big Bay Boom will offer a major fireworks show. Taking place in San Diego, California, the show features a massive display that can be seen from six different locations around the barges. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. PT. It will air on multiple local TV stations in Southern California: Fox 5 in San Diego, KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, Fox 40 in Sacramento, and Kron 4 in San Francisco.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th I was downtown doing some stuff to get ready for the 4th of July concert & thought I should swing by @theryman and see how these words sounded echoing through the mother church. I'm excited to be back playing live music. Can't wait to see everyone in TN on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/q5soBFMGnV — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 1, 2021 Down South, the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th from Nashville, Tennessee will feature some big names and big fireworks. Brad Paisley, Lilly Hiatt, and Priscilla Block will perform, as will Regi Wooten and Friends. The show will also deliver the largest fireworks show in the history of the city, which will be accompanied by a synchronized live performance from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT, and can be streamed here.