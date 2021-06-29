Blake Shelton Joins Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

✖

The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular has added some new artists to its lineup, with Blake Shelton and the Jonas Brothers now set to perform during the upcoming special. Previously announced performers include Reba McEntire, the Black Pumas, Coldplay and One Republic.

The 45th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air Sunday, July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m. The show will be hosted by New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Girls5eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry, "I’ve got my 4th of July plans covered!!!!!" Shelton wrote on Instagram on Monday after his involvement was announced. "How ‘bout y’all? Join me for the #MacysFireworks Spectacular July 4 at 8/7c on @NBC." Yahoo! Entertainment shares that for the first time in Macy's Fireworks history, a drone light show will accompany the Jonas Brothers' performance of their collaboration with marshmallow, "Leave Before You Love Me." Exactly 350 drones will fly overhead to honor Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

This year's 25-minute fireworks display will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River centered in midtown. The display will be accompanied by a musical score, which serves as the inspiration for the fireworks choreography. The score salutes The Hero Within — the spirit of optimism and bravery of the American people — and will include classic numbers like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." The score will include guest performances from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus with original instrumentals and a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Broadway Inspirational Voices. In addition, Tori Kelly will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel.

The special will also include a series of uplifting personal stories called the "American Spirit" that will highlight everyday heroes in the U.S. Several Olympians will also be featured including Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden and Jessica Long. Additionally, viewers will have the chance to donate to Red Nose Day to support children and families facing food insecurity.

"It's a point of pride for us at NBCU to partner with Macy's for the fireworks celebration that is synonymous with the Fourth of July for countless families across the county," Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials Programming, NBCU Entertainment, said in a statement, via Broadway World. "Our lineup of spectacular performers for this Independence Day celebration could only possibly be matched by the fireworks we will see lighting up the sky."