Julianne Hough and More Reveal All in New Hulu Promo

Julianne Hough and other reality stars are revealing all to Hulu.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host participated in a new promo for Hulu where she “gets real.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Julianne, her brother and DWTS judge Derek Hough, and pro Rylee Arnold are just a few of the people to reveal one thing people don’t know about them. Julianne showed off an impressive talent that included talking with her mouth closed while Derek actually didn’t reveal anything, noting that his 20 years on television make it so there isn’t much left that people don’t know. Arnold, meanwhile, talked about her Type-1 Diabetes diagnosis, admitting it’s one of her “biggest strengths in life.”

Play video

Other reality stars to reveal all include Bachelor Nation’s Jesse Palmer, who said that French bulldogs are his spirit animal. Wheel of Fortune legend Vanna White revealed that once cameras are off, she’s in sweats with no makeup, hair in a ponytail, “not glamorous.” The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul shared she didn’t graduate high school. Last but certainly not least, Got to Get Out stars Spencer Pratt and Omarosa Newman also got real, with Pratt saying he was once referred to as the weirdest person on television and Newman revealing she’s a former track star.

It was all in conjunction with Hulu’s Get Real House event, which brought together the biggest names in reality TV in April. The promo highlighted ABC properties Dancing With the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which are all streaming on Hulu, as well as Hulu originals The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Got to Get Out.

Meanwhile, fans will soon be seeing the Hough siblings on the ballroom floor again in the upcoming 34th season of Dancing With the Stars, premiering this fall. Robert Irwin and Alix Earle are so far the only two celebrity contestants announced, with more announcements to be made later this summer. It’s unclear what pros will be returning and vying for another chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, but that probably won’t be announced until later this summer as well.

For now, fans can watch recent episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Hulu, along with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Bachelor in Paradise, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and Got to Get Out.