Josh Groban to Host New Game Show 'Eye Candy' Based off Japanese Series

Josh Groban is taking on a new role as game show host on a new Roku Original series titled Eye Candy. The Grammy winner leads the competition show, which is based on the hit Japanese game show, Sokkuri Sweets, the streamer announced Thursday. Teams of celebrities and civilians are given the unusual task of identifying which everyday objects placed in front of them are outrageous edible creations and which are real.

"The show begs the question: Is it real? ...or is it cake?" Roku teased in a news release. The 10-episode competition series will feature celebrity guests including Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, Rachel Dratch, Nina Agdal, Michael Ian Black, Aparna Nancheria, Ana Gasteyer, Tiki Barber, Bridget Everett, Caroline Manzo, Melissa Gorga, Michelle Buteau, Jeremy Jordan, and Nico Tortorella.

In the trailer, it's clear that distinguishing between the inedible items and edible ones is going to be a much more difficult task than it seems, with several guests sinking their teeth into something they clearly misjudged. "They look a lot different up close!" one confused contestant proclaims when presented with the item in question.

Streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel, Eye Candy's premiere date has yet to be announced. Groban said of hosting the series, "I first saw this show in Japan when it was called Sokkuri Sweets and was obsessed with how fun and silly it was. To be the ring master of such insanity is a dream. Bon Appetit."

Roku’s Head of Alternative Programming, Brian Tannenbaum, added in his own statement, "Eye Candy is pop culture at its finest. We’ve tapped into a viral phenomenon, putting viewers on a wild ride full of colorful, confectionary concoctions and inviting them to figure out, is it real or is it cake? For makers everywhere, there’s no sweeter binge than Eye Candy."

The Roku Channel has tapped into some big names when it comes to its original programming, including Demi Lovato's talk show that premiered late last month. Talking about activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors in each 10-minute episode, Lovato opens up a dialogue with guests like Olivia Munn, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, Dr. Steven Greeg, YG, Jameela Jamil, Elyse Resch, Matthew & Sirah, and Jay Shetty,