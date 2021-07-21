'The Demi Lovato Show' Guest Lineup Revealed Amid New Trailer Release

✖

Demi Lovato's new Roku talk show is just days away from its July 30 premiere, and the streamer just announced a star-studded list of guests for the pop star's first season. The Demi Lovato Show, which will premiere on The Roku Channel, tackles some of the hottest topics today in each 10-minute episode, including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors.

Celebrity guests for the first season include Olivia Munn, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, Dr. Steven Greeg, YG, Jameela Jamil, Elyse Resch, Matthew & Sirah, and Jay Shetty, the network announced Wednesday. "Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," the "Dancing With the Devil" singer previously said of their goal for the talk show.

"We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together," they continued. "There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

"Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences," added Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s Head of Original Alternative Programming, in a statement. "With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format."

Lovato has been especially candid with their fans over the past year, opening up about their 2018 near-fatal overdose and subsequent recovery in the documentary Dancing With the Devil. Lovato also came out as non-binary in May, revealing they use they/them pronouns. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans who wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way," they explained of the low point they reached in 2018. "I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do." The Demi Lovato Show will be available to watch for free on The Roku Channel via the website or mobile app as well as on any Roku device starting July 30.