'Die Hart' Season 2: Kevin Hart's Quibi Show Revived by Roku

Kevin Hart's Die Hart has been renewed for Season 2 by the Roku Channel, which will be titled Die Harter. Hart will return as himself, but the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date. John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett and Jean Reno appeared in the first season alongside Hart. The first season of the show focused on Hart, who played a comic actor with a desire to make the leap from sidekick to action star. To help him get there, he's given a few tips and tools from some major figures.

“Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”

The series marks the first Roku Original renewal for The Roku Channel, who saved the show once it was dropped by the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. The channel boasts the show received a warm welcome reaching a "record" number of households in its first month. In addition to the show, the channel itself has made a large leap. The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. Hart will serve as executive producer on the second season alongside Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph. Laugh Out Loud CEO and Hart’s longtime business partner, Jeff Clanagan will produce. Eric Appel will return to direct the second season

“It’s been great to see the incredible response to Die Hart on The Roku Channel. We’re excited to be partnering with Roku to bring another season to its audience," said LOL founder and chairman, Kevin Hart. “The return of Die Hart marks a pivotal moment in the continued growth and expansion of LOL Studios,” said LOL CEO Jeff Clanagan. “We’re excited for the opportunity to team up with Roku and be the first Roku Original to get a second season. We can’t wait for fans to dive into what is sure to be an even bigger, more action-packed season two.”