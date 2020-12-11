✖

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are currently filming the upcoming Netflix movie Don't Look Up, which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn humanity of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth but are met with an unreceptive response. The movie is being filmed in Boston, and on-set photos share a look at DiCaprio and Lawrence in character as the low-level astronomers in question.

In the photos, Lawrence can be seen wearing a red wig with short bangs, a nose ring, a green bomber jacket, a mustard sweater and jeans; while DiCaprio has a full beard and is wearing a pair of round glasses along with a suede jacket, button-down, jeans and sneakers. Both actors were pulling suitcases as they walked along the train platform next to an Acela train at South Station.

(Photo: Getty / Boston Globe)

Don't Look Up is directed by Adam McKay and stars Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. Deadline reports that Chris Evans has just been added to the film.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Streep shared that the movie is "about a global catastrophe but it's sort of funny, like Dr. Strangelove for 2020, about global warming — a metaphor for that." She also told Colbert that she has been commuting between Boston and her home in the Berkshires for filming and that she will be playing the president of the United States, while Hill will play her chief of staff and son.

"It's a big, starry cast," Streep said. "Lots of fun people." The Oscar winner shared that she had filmed her first scene the week prior and it was "so bad." She explained: "I've been in this quarantine because they have to be very careful and I'm totally alone. My first scene was entering a stadium full of 20,000 people as the president, my big face on the Jumbotron in front of me, and I just completely lost it. I couldn't remember anything I was supposed to say. But I'm sure it will be fine in the edit."

Streep also discussed filming amid the pandemic, sharing that instead of a stadium full of people, she was met with individuals wearing masks and sitting far apart from one another, though they'll later be replicated in the editing process. "The whole thing is so eerie and odd and concerning," she said, adding that the principal actors also have masks on unless they are shooting a scene. "At the last minute, you take everything off, and the lipstick is all up here," she said. "It was hilarious."