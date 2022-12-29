Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.

Chocolat follows the story of Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) "who arrives in the fictional French village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes at the beginning of Lent with her six-year-old daughter, Anouk. She opens a small chocolaterie. Soon, she and her chocolate influence the lives of the townspeople of this repressed French community in different and interesting ways." In the film, Depp plays Roux, who is Vianne's romantic interest. It is also one of Depp's many Academy Award-nominated movies. The film was directed by Lasse Hallström and written by Robert Nelson Jacobs, who received one of the multiple Oscar nominations the movie garnered.

In Blow, Depp portrays real-life U.S. drug trafficker George Jung. The film tells Jung's story, including his connections to "narcotics kings Pablo Escobar and Carlos Lehder Rivas (Diego Delgado)," as well as the Medellín Cartel. Additional cast members include Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens, Jordi Mollà, and the late Ray Liotta. The film was directed by Ted Demme, from a script by David McKenna and Nick Cassavetes.

Next up for Depp is La Favorite, a French biographical film by writer-director Maïwenn. In the movie, Depp portrays Louis XV, and Maïwenn stars as Madame du Barry. La Favorite will reportedly be released in France theaters by Netflix sometime in 2023, but will not begin streaming until 2024 or 2025.

While Depp fans will get a chance to see him in a new film eventually, the actor's team has confirmed that he will not be rejoining the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, contrary to rumors. Speaking to NBC News, a rep for Depp stated, "This is made up." There's been lots of talk about the chances that Johnny Depp could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially after Jerry Bruckheimer revealed his perspective on the matter. While speaking to the Sunday Times, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp would be involved in the next film. "Not at this point," he said, then adding, "The future is yet to be decided."