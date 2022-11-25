It's been 6 months since the sudden death of Ray Liotta, and now the late actor's fiancée has opened up about the "unbearable" grief she has experienced on her first Thanksgiving since his passing. In a post on Instagram, Jacy Nittolo shared a loving black-and-white photo of her and Liotta from "Thanksgiving 2019." Along with the image, Nittolo wrote a heartbreaking caption that offered insight into how she's feeling.

"I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him," Nittolo wrote. "Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life. I'm thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going. I'm thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life." She added, "I'm so grateful for my friends old and new, I don't know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I'm truly thankful."

The post has received a lot of responses, with The Talk panelist Jerry O'Connell commenting, "Sending you and your family love. Ray will be in our prayers tonight!" DJ Patsy Palmer added, "The first time we were lucky enough to meet Ray was on thanksgiving. Such a kind , humble lovely man & so kind to my children. We are thinking of you today."

According to reports, Liotta died in his sleep on May 26 while in the Dominican Republic. He was on-location filming a new movie, Dangerous Waters. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. Liotta is survived by one daughter — whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace — as well as Nittolo.

In addition to his iconic role in Goodfellas, Liotta starred in numerous high-profile films, including Something Wild (1986), which earned multiple award nominations. Field of Dreams, Cop Land, Hannibal, Narc, Killing Them Softly, Marriage Story, and The Many Saints of Newark are just a handful of other notable films from Liotta's lengthy repertoire. Liotta did quite a lot of TV work as well, and even won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for a role on ER in the early 2000s.