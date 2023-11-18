Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

John Goodman is beloved by millions for his iconic roles like Dan Conner (Roseanne, The Conners) and Sulley (Monsters Inc., Monsters University). Now, he faces a unique challenge with his latest role. What's that role? Well, John Goodman has been tasked with playing "John Goodman" in a new movie that just dropped on streaming.

The 71-year-old legend is the narrator for the new Peacock original movie Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. (Click here for Peacock subscription info.) However, he's not some sort of nameless narrator for the adventure comedy. He plays himself, drawing attention to that fact within the movie's dialogue. As the leading trio (Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall) head to search for the titular treasure, Goodman directly makes note of his identity and mentions one of his most iconic movies.

"By the way, I'm John Goodman, from The Big Lebowski and a ton of other s—," he says.

While we don't get to see Goodman on-screen, his narration is one of the highlights of the movie, which sees the Saturday Night Live trio jump off cliffs, brawl with park rangers, fight a cult, and pull off whimsical roller skate choreography, among many other absurd situations. However, he's not the only veteran who gives the Please Don't Destroy guys the sign of approval in The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Late Night legend Conan O'Brien plays the outdoor-store-owning father of Marshall's character and is featured in some of the most hilarious exchanges in the movie.

How to Watch Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is currently streaming via Peacock. It a Peacock exclusive, meaning it is only available via the streaming service. Click here for subscription info.

How to Watch Saturday Night Live

Please Don't Destroy also stars on Saturday Night Live, writing and regularly appearing in comedy sketches. SNL airs weekly on NBC, with Peacock streaming the episodes live. While individual sketches are available via YouTube the next day, Peacock hosts an on-demand version of the full episode. Click here for subscription info.