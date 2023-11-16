'Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain': Watch Conan O'Brien and Bowen Yang Do Battle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It's the Please Don't Destroy guys – plus Conan O'Brien – versus Bowen Yang in a battle for the ages. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Peacock's new film, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, Ben (Ben Marshall) and John (John Higgins) and Ben's dad (O'Brien) face off against hypocritical cult leader Deetch Nordwind (Yang) in a battle royale set to the classic attack anthem "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People.

"Poppy, play our war anthem," Deetch orders a follower as the sounds of the indie song fill the air. "So we have to fight these purple guys, and if we don't, they'll steal our treasure and murder us?" Ben's dad wonders, as he's affirmed that that is indeed the reality of their situation. "Ever been in a fight before?" he follows up, as John answers, "Nope. I don't think they have either."

Their taser-wielding opponents are still pretty intimidating though, as Ben points out, "They have, like, weapons and s-t." John advises that everyone "just use your confidence" to emerge victorious, but when Deetch's side lets out a battle cry, the trio lets out a cry of fear before the clip comes to an end.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, narrated by John Goodman and produced by Judd Apatow, follows the adventures of Ben, John, and Martin (Martin Herlihy) – three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers looking to change their fate and jumpstart their early adulthood with a windfall of riches. Hoping a treasure they first learned about as kids can turn them from boys to men, the trio will have to handle hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a full-on cult in hopes of achieving their goals. It turns out that finding the treasure may be the easiest part of their journey. O'Brien also stars in the Peacock film as Ben's dad, Farley, who disapproves of everything his son does, despite Ben's desperation to please him.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is produced by Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller and written, executive produced by and starring Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall – a.k.a. the Please Don't Destroy guys. The film is directed by Saturday Night Live's Paul Briganti. Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain makes its debut on Peacock Friday, Nov. 17.