Jeremy Renner Disney+ Series Gets Premiere Date

Jeremy Renner's new Disney+ series, Rennervations, is coming soon and now has an official premiere date. Deadline reports that the four-part original series is set to debut on April 12 on the streaming service. In the series, Renner brings together a team of experts who travel the world using their building skills to take decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them, transforming once-useless machines to give them new purposes which help communities in need.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does." said Renner in a statement about the new series. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple films from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.

The new announcement comes more than two months after Jenner was involved in a tragic snowplow incident, at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans." The actor has since been released from the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.