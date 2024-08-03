'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Fume After Sudden Removal From Only Streaming Home

Game show fans are not very happy right now. Via The U.S. Sun, both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are no longer streaming on Pluto TV. The long-running game shows once had 24/7 channels dedicated to them, streaming for free on Pluto TV. As of Wednesday, July 31, however, that is no longer the case. The Jeopardy! channel also included reruns from Alex Trebek's era, making the removal even more heartbreaking.

The removals come in the midst of Jeopardy! and Wheel's summer hiatuses, meaning that, aside from reruns on broadcast TV, fans aren't able to go back whenever they want and watch fan-favorite episodes. Viewers had taken to Reddit to share their disapproval for the removals, expressing how sudden it was and how devastated they truly are.

(Photo: JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME On the heels of the iconic Tournament of Champions, "JEOPARDY!" is coming to ABC in a multiple consecutive night event with "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time," premiering TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Hosted by Alex Trebek, "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is produced by Sony Pictures Television. ALEX TREBEK - Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Some Redditors pointed out that both the Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune channels were down, while one shared, "The original deal for both channels starting back in 2022 was only for two years, so I'm guessing it's expired; there's a chance it could move to yet another streaming service, but I hope it stays on Pluto. It's so much more convenient."

The conveniency is likely the fact that Pluto TV is free for all, and other than the occasional ad, there's no catch. It was also nice that the channels were 24/7, meaning that you can watch at any time. Pluto has hundreds of 24/7 live channels, some consisting of certain genres, networks, or one specific show, and it sounds like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune's times on Pluto TV have come to an end, at least for now.

(Photo: CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE ABCs "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" stars Vanna White and Pat Sajak. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) - Eric McCandless)

One fan had pointed out that Season 40 of Jeopardy! was just ending and they had planned to get their fix through Pluto until Season 41 premiered in September. Vulture did confirm that Pluto TV's agreement with both shows have ended, but it's unknown if a new deal could be made. Unfortunately, neither show is available to stream anywhere else, aside from their celebrity spinoffs, which are both streaming on Hulu.

"A moment of silence, please," one fan wrote, with another hoping it's just temporary because they will "be completely bummed with no Jeopardy!" It's hard to tell if Pluto TV will arrange new agreements for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! but for now, fans may have to rely on reruns on television to keep them occupied, even if it's not enough.