Why Jennifer Garner Quit on of Her Apple TV+ Show

Jennifer Garner was set to reunite with Alias creator J.J. Abrams for a new Apple TV+ limited series, but it is not moving forward. Garner left My Glory Was I Had Such Friends in August as the production got bogged down in delays. She is instead focusing on a different series produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine studio.

Garner left My Glory simply due to scheduling reasons, sources told Deadline on Aug. 21. The show began development in 2018 and still hadn't begun filming. Garner recently started filming Hello Sunshine's The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave's novel. She joined that project after Julia Roberts dropped out.

WBTV and Bad Robot are hoping to find a new home for My Glory. A small writers' room began working on additional scripts that can be presented to potential buyers. Bad Robot acquired the screen rights to Amy Silverstein's memoir in 2017, shortly after it was published. The series centers on a woman who needs a heart transplant and the friends who supported her. Julia Bromwell was the lead writer on My Glory and replaced the original writer, Karen Croner.

This was the latest piece of bad news for Abrams and Bad Robot. In July, HBO scrapped Demimonde, a science fiction drama series also ordered straight-to-series in 2018. While My Glory was scrapped because of the lead star's schedule, Demimonde was killed because of its astronomical budget that exceeded $200 million.

Bad Robot signed a big film and TV development deal with Warner Bros. in 2019 and there has been nothing to show for it, leading the new Warner Bros. Discovery team to wonder what they are paying for. HBO Max also passed on The Shining spinoff Overlook, which almost went to Netflix. Bad Robot is still developing two DC Comics series, Constantine and Madame X. Duster, which Abrams co-write with LaToya Moran, and Fledgeling are also in development. David E. Kelley's adaptation of Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent is in development at Apple TV+.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a limited series based on Dave's novel about Hannah, a woman who bonds with her stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) while investigating her husband's disappearance. Dave created the series with Josh Singer (Spotlight). Olivia Newman, who directed Hello Sunshine's adaptation of Delia Owens' Where The Crawdads Sing, is directing the series.