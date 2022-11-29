Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Comedy

Ed Helms has joined Jennifer Garner in the upcoming Netflix comedy Family Leave. Inspired by the book Bedtime for Mommy by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Family Leave is directed and produced by McG and written by Adam Sztykiel, whose previous credits include Black Adam and Made of Honor.

Family Leave was first announced in February 2021 with Garner as the star. The Netflix film follows Jess and Bill Walker, a married couple who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. "When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?" the logline reads.

Additional cast members are expected to be announced. McG has done a lot of work with Netflix over the last several years on titles including The Babysitter, Holidate, and the Tall Girl movies. He is also tied to the streamer's upcoming dystopian fantasy Uglies starring Joey King, among others. Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard will produce Family Leave for Grey Matter Productions, alongside Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment, and Garner. David Hyman and Jason Brian Rosenthal will executive produce.

Helms is best known for playing the role of Andy Bernard on The Office, but has continued to make headlines with Rutherford Falls, a Peacock comedy series the actor wrote and co-created with fellow Office veteran Mike Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas. Helms also recently starred in the Sundance romantic comedy Together Together alongside Patti Harrison and is also known on the big screen for his work in The Hangover trilogy, Tag, Vacation and Chappaquiddick.

Family Leave will mark Garner's fourth major Netflix title. The Alias actress previously lent her voice to Llama Llama and appeared in Yes Day and the 2022 action film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.